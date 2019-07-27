LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises 3.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $519,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,535,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 459,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

LHCG traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.27. 296,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,452. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.84 and a one year high of $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Indest sold 30,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $3,471,386.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $383,066.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,267 shares in the company, valued at $11,386,197.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

