LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,733 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,218,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,013 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,655,000 after acquiring an additional 284,865 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 4.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,459,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter worth $80,836,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vereit by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,374,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Vereit stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 11,144,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,151,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $9.72.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. Vereit’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.