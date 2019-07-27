LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.3% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,974,000 after buying an additional 637,181 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6,786.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 456,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 449,553 shares in the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,448,000. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,639,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,620.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after buying an additional 188,958 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.75. 366,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.78 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

