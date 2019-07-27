LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,337,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,698,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,702.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 474,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,480,000 after purchasing an additional 470,781 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10,865.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 437,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 433,526 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,905,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.29. The stock had a trading volume of 560,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,473. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $119.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

