LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,089.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 469,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,591. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.