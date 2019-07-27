Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,549.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,480 shares of company stock valued at $56,660,885. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Facebook stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $572.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 4.47. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

