LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5-116.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.09 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,998. The firm has a market cap of $644.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.33.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday. First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,274,974.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,171,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.