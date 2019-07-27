LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.15%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $32.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $644.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In other news, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 66,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,274,974.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,171,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 66,640.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 373.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 6,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

