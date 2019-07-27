Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Trims Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,958,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 40.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,740,543 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $497,162,000 after purchasing an additional 792,575 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 63.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,548,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $280,985,000 after purchasing an additional 601,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 39.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,986,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in FedEx by 269.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 659,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 481,416 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $174.94. 2,003,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $150.68 and a 1-year high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

