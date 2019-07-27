Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 7.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,778.60, for a total transaction of $1,077,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,063.61.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $40.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,966.85. 381,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,862.88. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.26 by ($0.09). Booking had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

