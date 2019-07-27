Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Raytheon comprises about 1.6% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,254,449,000 after buying an additional 527,708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $758,397,000 after buying an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $570,952,000 after buying an additional 186,460 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,519,000 after buying an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth about $439,572,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

RTN traded down $2.84 on Friday, reaching $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,567. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.