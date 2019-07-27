Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $397,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.43. 951,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.48. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.79). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 62.54%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Argus lifted their price target on Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.39.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.