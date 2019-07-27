Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazard displays a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Second-quarter results reflect prudent cost management, partially offset by lower revenues. It is well poised to grow organically, driven by strength in Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. Lazard's investment strategies shall continue to support growth in assets under management. Focus on cost savings will likely enhance profitability. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can impede top-line growth. Also, significant dependence on financial advisory revenues as a source of income and lesser chances of sustainability of its capital deployment remain concerns.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 745,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,508. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16. Lazard has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $54.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 94.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $217,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $5,500,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 90,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 147.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

