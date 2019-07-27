Lau Associates LLC Buys 211 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Lau Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Lau Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lau Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,353,000 after acquiring an additional 123,597 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,233,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,710,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,561,000 after acquiring an additional 162,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 987,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,249,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.29. 560,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,473. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $119.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.