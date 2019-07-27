Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.38. 1,796,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,157. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $277.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.09.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

