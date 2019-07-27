Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $228.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 0.62. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.61.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $38,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk purchased 102,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $243.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,456 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,430 over the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

