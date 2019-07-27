Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock worth $56,966,404. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $9.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,831,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,986. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of IBM from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

