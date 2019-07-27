Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 501.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $32.15. 1,150,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,621. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

