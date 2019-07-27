Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,877,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,685,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 68,846.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 258,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 258,173 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,050,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,347,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. 246,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

