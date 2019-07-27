Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.48-1.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.88. 337,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,165. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 5.82%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.89.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

