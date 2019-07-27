Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 162.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,920. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $52,671.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.85.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.