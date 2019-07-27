Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALXN. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. 3,412,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.04. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

