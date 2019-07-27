Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,404,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,498. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.70. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.