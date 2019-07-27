Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,541,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $163.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.11.

In other news, insider Jay C. Horgen acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $1,025,090.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,961.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 54,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $5,012,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.