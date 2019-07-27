Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Twitter by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE TWTR traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.52. 57,499,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,349,409. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $344,203.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,648 shares of company stock worth $3,416,272. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

