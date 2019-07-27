Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 337,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.55. The company had a trading volume of 502,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,631. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

RY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.