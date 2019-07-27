Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.08.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.73. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

