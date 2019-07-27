Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Acquires New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Square by 56.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,136,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $141,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Square by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,101,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,896,000 after buying an additional 552,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Square by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after buying an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Square by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,818,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,213,000 after buying an additional 146,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,269,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,225. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SQ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Square stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.81. 5,661,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,899,810. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4,090.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

