Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the June 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 85,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of LAKE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,644. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $14.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $84.31 million, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.