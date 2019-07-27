Labh Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,540.00 (LABH)

Labh Coin (CURRENCY:LABH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 27th. Labh Coin has a market cap of $99,943.65 and $30,540.00 worth of Labh Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Labh Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Labh Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Labh Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00293715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.01586444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00118922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023858 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Labh Coin Profile

Labh Coin’s total supply is 1,862,039,258 coins. The official website for Labh Coin is www.labhcoin.com . The Reddit community for Labh Coin is /r/LABHCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Labh Coin’s official Twitter account is @labhcoin

Buying and Selling Labh Coin

Labh Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Labh Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Labh Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Labh Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Labh Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Labh Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.