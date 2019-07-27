L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 31.3% in July

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SCX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. L S Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of L S Starrett by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of L S Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of L S Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L S Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

