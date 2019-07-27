L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 31.3% in July

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SCX stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,148. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. L S Starrett has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72.
L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.08%.
L S Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
