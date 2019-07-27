Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 33.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

