Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Kona Grill Inc (NASDAQ:KONA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Kona Grill shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 26,426 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA)

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

