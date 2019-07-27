KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of KNOP remained flat at $$19.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,941. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $637.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. On average, analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,131 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.