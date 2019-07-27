Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944,181 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,933,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,719 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,971 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,903,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,781 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,842,000 after purchasing an additional 379,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on ArcBest and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $112.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.