Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.57 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,225. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $112.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Masco from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.91.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

