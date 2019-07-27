KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.34 million. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.30. 2,544,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.65. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.