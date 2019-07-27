Kinder Morgan Management (NYSE:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kinder Morgan Management, LLC (NYSE:KMR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2,890.00. Kinder Morgan Management shares last traded at $2,890.00, with a volume of 79,890 shares changing hands.

About Kinder Morgan Management (NYSE:KMR)

Kinder Morgan Management, LLC is a limited partner in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P (KMP), and manages and controls its business and affairs pursuant to a delegation of control agreement. Kinder Morgan G.P., Inc, of which Kinder Morgan, Inc indirectly owns all of the outstanding common equity, is the general partner of Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.

