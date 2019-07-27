Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115-120 million.Key Tronic also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.74–0.74 EPS.

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 58,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Key Tronic will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

