Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €520.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €550.93 ($640.62).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock traded down €35.65 ($41.45) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €473.25 ($550.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €511.46.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.