KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $846,596.00 and $39.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $32.15 and $24.43. During the last week, KARMA has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 coins and its circulating supply is 3,299,031,186 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.