Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $540.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.92 ($35.95).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €21.40 ($24.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.44. Jungheinrich has a 1-year low of €21.00 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €35.04 ($40.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.19.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

