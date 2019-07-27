Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,188 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 73,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,310,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,865,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,229,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.37. The company had a trading volume of 878,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,792. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.28.

