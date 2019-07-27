Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,066,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,409,656. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

