Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,791,000 after buying an additional 14,831,635 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,800,000 after buying an additional 1,258,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,955,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,287,000 after purchasing an additional 487,293 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.44. 3,004,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,318. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $110.40.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

