Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 8,625 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 1,391,969 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,754,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,516,000 after buying an additional 230,937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 887,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,337,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $976,325.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,957.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,357 shares of company stock valued at $11,138,542 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.68.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 906,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.30. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $89.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.99 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

