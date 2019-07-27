Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 4,094 Shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. ProShares Short Dow30 makes up approximately 1.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 707.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 110,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 14.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $5,924,000.

DOG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.34. 172,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $66.03.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

