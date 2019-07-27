JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $225.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of FirstCash from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an average rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of China Metro Rural in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $134.53 and a 1 year high of $219.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,491 shares of company stock valued at $33,096,783 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 202,248 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 403.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

