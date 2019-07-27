JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €37.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.65 ($46.10).

SGO traded up €1.32 ($1.53) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €36.60 ($42.56). 2,850,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €34.04.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

