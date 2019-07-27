JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €119.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CON. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Independent Research set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €148.18 ($172.30).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €128.54 ($149.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €124.42. Continental has a one year low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a one year high of €198.85 ($231.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.